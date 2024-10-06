Two boys, ages 12 and 13, charged in assault on ex-NY Gov. David Paterson and his stepson

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two boys, ages 12 and 13, were arrested Saturday in connection with an assault on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his stepson. The 70-year-old Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson Anthony Sliwa were attacked around 8:30 p.m. Friday while out for a walk on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Both were treated at a hospital for minor injuries to the face. Paterson, who is legally blind, also sustained minor injuries to his body. The two boys were both charged with gang assault. Police said at least five people were involved in the attack. They sought help from the public to learn more about the assault.

