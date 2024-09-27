Kentucky sign language interpreter honored in program to give special weather radios to the deaf

Putting grant money into action is routine for Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. But an effort to provide weather alerts to people who are deaf or hard of hearing is tugging at his heart. The campaign to distribute 700 specially adapted weather alert radios to the deaf and hard of hearing is named in honor of his friend Virginia Moore, who died last year. She was his sidekick as the sign language interpreter for his COVID-19 briefings. Moore gained celebrity status and got her own bobblehead. Her bobblehead was on the podium Thursday as Beshear announced the “Moore Safe Nights” program.

