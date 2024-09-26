A Pennsylvania woman is convicted of killing her 2 young children in 2019

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has been convicted of killing her two young children, who were found hanging in the basement of their home five years ago. Lisa Snyder was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in the September 2019 deaths of 4-year-old Brinley and 8-year-old Conner in Albany Township, northwest of Philadelphia. The charges carry an automatic sentence of life without parole. A judge had previously rejected a plea agreement under which Snyder would have pleaded no contest but mentally ill to third-degree murder.

