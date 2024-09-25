The Secret Service is investigating a report that an agent groped a Harris staff member

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A U.S. Secret Service agent has been accused of groping and sexually harassing a vice presidential staff member during a trip last week. That’s according to according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The agent was on a trip with members of Vice President Kamala Harris’ official staff last week as the team scouted possible locations for a visit from the Democratic presidential nominee. Harris’ office said in a statement that “we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” and that the office takes “safety of staff seriously.”

