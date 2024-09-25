Resentencing for Lee Malvo postponed in Maryland after Virginia says he can’t attend in person

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge has indefinitely postponed a resentencing hearing for convicted sniper Lee Malvo. Malvo and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed 10 people over a three-week span in 2002, which terrorized the Washington, D.C., region. Malvo, who was 17 years old at the time, was convicted of murder in Virginia and Maryland and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Since then, courts have ruled that juveniles can’t be sentenced to life without parole and Maryland’s highest court ordered that Malvo be resentenced. But Malvo insists on attending that hearing in person, and Virginia, where he’s now in prison, won’t let him out to attend. So on Wednesday, a Maryland judge postponed a sentencing hearing that had been planned for December.

