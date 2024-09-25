Father of teenage suspect in North Carolina mass shooting pleads guilty to gun storage crime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The father of a teenager accused in a 2022 mass shooting in North Carolina’s capital city that left five people dead has pleaded guilty to storing improperly a handgun that authorities said was found with his son after the shootings. Media outlets report Alan Thompson entered the plea in Wake County court. He received a suspended jail sentence and some probation. Son Austin Thompson is accused of murder and other charges and faces a 2025 trial. He was 15 when the shootings occurred in Raleigh. His older brother was among those killed. The father’s attorney said Alan Thompson saw no warning signs that his son would commit violence.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.