Colorado man’s malicious prosecution lawsuit over charges in his wife’s death was dismissed

A Colorado man’s malicious prosecution lawsuit has been dismissed, with the judge saying prosecutors acted badly in his case, but authorities still had probable cause to file charges against him in his wife’s 2020 death. Barry Morphew filed the lawsuit in May 2023, a year after the charges alleging he killed Suzanne Morphew were dismissed. The lawsuit alleged prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence and investigators did not pursue that evidence. Suzanne Morphew’s body was found in September 2023 and her death was ruled a murder earlier this year. Colorado regulators have recommended the prosecutor in the case be disbarred for withholding evidence.

