HATBORO, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia bakery’s cookie “poll” that started during the 2008 presidential campaign as a joke between the owners and their customers has grown into much more. Lochel’s Bakery in Hatboro is swamped with orders. The The sale of each Harris 2024 cookie counts as a vote in the poll for Democrat Kamala Harris and likewise for Republican Donald Trump. People are driving from a couple of hours away to buy the cookies at Lochel’s. Shipment orders are coming in from as far away as Alaska. The cookie poll accurately predicted the winner the first three times, but not in 2020.

