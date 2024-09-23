North Carolina absentee ballots are being distributed following 2-week delay

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina counties have started distributing absentee ballots for the November general election to those who have requested them. Election officials in all 100 counties planned to mail out the first ballots to regular state residents starting Tuesday. Ballots to military and overseas voters requesting them went out starting this past Friday. More than 207,000 absentee ballot requests have been received. State law directed that the first absentee ballots were to go out on Sept. 6. But appeals courts prevented ballots containing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name from going out. That led to reprinting and a roughly two-week delay.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.