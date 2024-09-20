Pakistan suspends policemen applauded by locals for killing a blasphemy suspect

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities have suspended policemen who opened fire and killed a blasphemy suspect earlier this week, only to be applauded and showered with rose petals by local residents after the killing. The death of Shah Nawaz — a doctor in Sindh province who went into hiding after being accused of blasphemy — was the second such apparent extra-judicial killing by police in a week. Police say Nawaz was killed unintentionally when officers tried to stop two men on a motorcycle on Wednesday night. Instead of stopping, the men opened fire and tried to flee, prompting police to shoot. Nawaz, one of the men on the motorcycle, was killed.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.