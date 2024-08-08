Could 2 NASA astronauts be stuck at the space station until next year? Here’s what to know

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is wrestling over how and when to bring two astronauts back from the International Space Station after running into trouble with their new Boeing capsule. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been up there since early June, two months longer than planned. Their stay could now stretch into next year, if NASA decides the thrusters on Boeing’s Starliner cannot be trusted to safely bring them home. Plan B is SpaceX. If necessary, NASA says it will remove two of the four astronauts due to launch to the space station next month The empty seats would be for Wilmore and Williams, but they wouldn’t come back until February.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.