Helicopter crash at a military base in Alabama kills 1 and injures another, county coroner says

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama coroner says a helicopter crash at a military base has killed one person and injured another. Dale County Coroner John Cawley says an AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed during routine flight training on Fort Novosel army base on Wednesday afternoon. The base is about 94 miles south of Montgomery. The crash killed a flight instructor who was operating the helicopter. There was only one other passenger in the helicopter, a student, who is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital. The coroner was unable to provide a reason for the crash.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.