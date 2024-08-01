Mexican drug cartel leader ‘El Mayo’ Zambada makes a court appearance in Texas
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader has made his second appearance in federal court in Texas after being taken into U.S. custody last week. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada used a wheelchair for the hearing Thursday before U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone in El Paso. The 76-year-old Zambada is the longtime leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel. He eluded U.S. authorities for decades until a plane carrying him and a son of notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán” landed near El Paso last week. Both men were arrested. They’re charged in the U.S. with drug crimes. They remain jailed.