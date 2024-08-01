Man accused of beheading father in their home is competent to stand trial, judge rules

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The man accused of beheading his father in their suburban Philadelphia home earlier this year and posting a video of the severed head online is competent to stand trial, Judge Stephen Corr made the ruling Thursday after a five-hour hearing in which prosecutors and defense lawyers each presented expert witnesses. The defense expert, Dr. John Markey, said he had met with Justin Mohn four times for nearly five hours and determined he had a delusional disorder. A forensic psychologist who testified for the prosecution, though, said Mohn was competent.

