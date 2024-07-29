Venezuela: What’s next now that Maduro was declared winner but vote tallies have yet to be released

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is facing a political standstill after both incumbent President Nicolás Maduro and the country’s main opposition coalition claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election. Maduro’s ruling party considers the results of the election a settled matter. But the campaign of opposition candidate Edmundo González has disputed the results released by the ruling party-loyal National Electoral Council and it’s setting up a fight over the vote tallies of the 30,000 voting machines that the electoral body was meant to make public after polls closed Sunday. The electoral council said Maduro secured 51% of the vote while González received 44%.

