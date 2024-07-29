Morocco releases imprisoned journalists after pardons from King Mohamed VI

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has pardoned three journalists who were charged with sex crimes and espionage in prosecutions widely condemned by press freedom advocates as retaliation for critical reporting. Omar Radi, Taoufik Bouachrine and Soulaimane Raissouni were among 2,278 people who received pardons this week, according to Morocco’s Ministry of Justice. The pardons were announced Monday as Morocco celebrated Throne Day, marking the anniversary of Mohammed VI taking the throne. The journalists have become emblematic of Morocco’s aggressive efforts to stifle criticism from news media and human rights activists. Civil liberties advocates have long condemned the prosecutions as politically motivated.

