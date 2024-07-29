Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr. settle legal and personal disputes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Four years after Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as the head of Liberty University amid a series of personal scandals, he and the evangelical school founded by his father have announced a settlement. In a joint statement released Friday, the university and Liberty’s Board of Trustees said it has agreed to pay Falwell an undisclosed sum in authorized retirement and severance payments. Both sides have also agreed on the conditions under which the school will use Jerry Falwell Sr.’s name, image and likeness. Under the agreement, both the trustees and Falwell apologized and said they “each take responsibility” for their part in the “lengthy and painful” disputes and litigation between them.

