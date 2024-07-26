Tennessee man convicted of inmate van escape, as allegations of sex crimes await court action

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has found a Tennessee man guilty of escaping an inmate transport van but not guilty of trying to escape jail. News outlets report that jurors in Greeneville federal court delivered the verdict Friday against Sean Williams, as more trials loom that charge him with raping children to create pornography and accuse him in lawsuits of sexually assaulting dozens of women for years while police did little to investigate. Williams didn’t contest escaping the van. He said he didn’t try to escape a jail cell months before, noting that the missing concrete in question adjoined another cell. Williams has denied sexual assault allegations and also accuses the city of covering up corruption. Johnson City has denied wrongdoing.

