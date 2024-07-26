Gotham signs 13-year-old MaKenna ‘Mak’ Whitham through 2028, youngest to get an NWSL contract

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Gotham FC has signed 13-year-old McKenna “Mak” Whitham to a multi-year contract through 2028. The guaranteed deal makes the U.S. Youth National Team forward the youngest contracted player in the NWSL. Defending champion Gotham said it signed Whitham via the NWSL’s U-18 entry mechanism. The contract will be effective Jan. 1. In addition, the club is also signing Whitham to a National Team Replacement contract, which will allow her to be available for selection in upcoming matches during the international window. The California native will turn 14 on Saturday.

