Russian parliament passes measure broadening ‘undesirable’ organization criteria

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s lower house of parliament has passed legislation expanding the reach of a law on declaring foreign-funded organizations undesirable. The measure passed its final reading in the Duma on Tuesday. It goes next to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin to become law. It adds the criterion to an existing law that an organization can be declared undesirable if foreign government bodies founded or participate in it. The original law was passed in 2015. Its use accelerated sharply after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022 and cracked down on criticism of its military and the government. More than 175 organizations are now on the list of undesirables. The designation blocks their work in the country.

