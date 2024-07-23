Man pleads guilty to bribing a Minnesota juror with a bag of cash in COVID-19-related fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of five people charged with attempting to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for the acquittal of defendants in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases has pleaded guilty. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror in federal court Tuesday. Four other defendants charged in the bribery scheme have pleaded not guilty. Nur is also one of five defendants who was convicted for his role in coordinating to steal more than $40 million from a federal program that was supposed to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

