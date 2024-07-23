Darren Walker’s Ford Foundation legacy reached far beyond its walls

NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Walker, the outgoing president of the Ford Foundation, has had a far-reaching and profound impact on the philanthropic sector. It’s a rare feat, especially for someone who is not themselves among the wealthiest donors like Bill Gates or MacKenzie Scott. Walker will step down from the foundation by the end of 2025. Speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, he said he was humbled, grateful and a little tired from fielding phone calls since the announcement. During his tenure, Walker helped reconcile the foundation with members of the Ford family, whose fortune funded it, and refocused the foundation’s grantmaking on inequality.

