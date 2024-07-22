Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills. The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods birdied both of the par 5s on the Oakland Hills North Course and struggled on the par 3s and 4s, carding five double bogeys and four bogeys. Woods will have to have quite a turnaround Tuesday on a course known as The Monster to be among the low 64 scorers from a field that started with 264 players from 40 states and 35 countries. He earned a spot in the field last month in Coral Springs, Florida.

