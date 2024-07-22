Harris has a daunting to-do list as she starts up a presidential campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a daunting to-do list. Vice President Kamala Harris suddenly needs to whip up a presidential campaign nearly from scratch. It’s a process that usually takes months, even years. She does inherit parts of Joe Biden’s campaign. But she has only about two months before early voting starts. And, of course, nothing is guaranteed, despite Harris getting the endorsement of President Joe Biden after he exited the race on Sunday. That means she is in a rush to raise money, figure out a strategy, hire staff, win over convention delegates, set up a website, make some ads, plan a convention and on and on.

