Cleveland-Cliffs will make electrical transformers at shuttered West Virginia tin plant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs says it will produce electrical transformers at a West Virginia facility that closed earlier this year. Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reopen the Weirton facility in early 2026. The company says as many as 600 union workers who were laid off will have the chance to work at the new facility. The state of West Virginia is providing a $50 million forgivable loan as part of the company’s $150 million investment. The company’s tin plant in Weirton shut down in February and 900 workers were idled after the International Trade Commission voted against imposing tariffs on tin imports.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.