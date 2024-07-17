Foreign minister says Russia has ‘irrefutable evidence’ journalist Evan Gershkovich is a spy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Russia has “irrefutable evidence” that imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is guilty of espionage. Sergey Lavrov blamed American journalists for helping delay U.S.-Russia talks regarding a possible prisoner exchange by publicizing the confidential negotiations, which he said are still “ongoing.” Lavrov told a U.N. news conference Wednesday that Gershkovich’s case has “nothing to do with any attacks on journalism.” He said: “I would like to assure you that, just as much as you do, we are in favor of journalism and freedom of speech.” In March 2023, Gershkovich was arrested on a reporting trip in Yekaterinburg, a city in the Ural Mountains.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.