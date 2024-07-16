Georgia grapples with driving violations as Smart says players are being fined from NIL payments

DALLAS (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Bulldogs players who have been arrested or cited for driving violations have been disciplined with suspensions and fines through the collective that provides name, image and likeness payments to the school’s athletes. A week after one Georgia player was arrested on reckless driving charges and another cited for street racing, Smart called the off-field issues unfortunate and disappointing. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution has reported there have been 24 incidents involving Georgia players being involved in driving-related violations starting with a crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023.

