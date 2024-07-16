Extortion gang linked to soccer violence in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say suspected members of a gang charged with extortion, bombings, arson attacks and multiple assaults have been linked to soccer-related violence in Athens. Maj. Gen. Fotis Douitsis, head of the police’s criminal investigations in greater Athens, said Tuesday that 17 suspected members of the gang were arrested in raids across the capital on Sunday. Police seized automatic weapons, hand guns, hand grenades, swords, knives, brass knuckles and $270,000 in cash. Douitsis says “What is alarming is that members of the criminal organization participated in (violent) incidents involving soccer fans.” He did not give further details.

