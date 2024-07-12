US renews call on China to stop aggressive actions in disputed sea, where hostilities have flared

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States has renewed a call on China to stop its aggressive actions in the South China Sea, saying a broader web of security alliances has emerged to preserve the rule of law in the disputed waters. Washington’s top diplomat in Manila was joined by counterparts from key Western and Asian allies, including Japan and Australia, in a Manila forum Friday to express alarm over increasing hostilities in the contested waters, particularly between China and the Philippines. They committed to help defend a rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

