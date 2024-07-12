The gods must be angry: Mexico ‘cancels’ statue of Greek god Poseidon after dispute with local deity

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have slapped a “closure” order on a 10-foot tall aquatic statue of the Greek god of the sea Poseidon that was erected in May in the Gulf of Mexico just off the beach in the town of Progreso, Yucatan. Mexico’s environmental protection agency said it lacked permits. But the ruling came after residents filed a legal complaint saying the statue offended the beliefs of local Maya indigenous groups who have their own god of water, known as Chaac. Defenders of the statue have their arguments, though they might not hold up as well in court: it’s pretty, and it’s good for business.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.