Gang used drugs, violence to commit robberies that led to four deaths, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors say a group of gang members who trafficked drugs and guns and used dating websites to connect with people interested in hiring prostitutes were responsible for a series of robberies that led to four deaths. Dubbed the “fentanyl robbery gang,” the group worked from New Hampshire to Virginia. Prosecutors say the gang members and their associates would arrange to visit a victim’s location with the intent to rob them of guns, cash, cellphones, identification documents, debit and credit cards, drugs and other items of value. The victims would be offered drugs, usually purported cocaine, but were not told the narcotics contained fentanyl.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.