Actor Matthew McConaughey tells governors he is still mulling future run for political office

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey continues to tease about someday running for political office. McConaughey told a room full of governors Friday at the National Governors Association meeting in Salt Lake City he’s still studying up on political leadership. Whether the star known for “A Time to Kill” and “True Detective” might run as a Democrat or Republican, and for what office, remains unknown. McConaughey has been vague about his political affiliation and didn’t tip his hand during a panel discussion on civility in politics. The Texan hinted but ultimately decided against running for governor of that state in 2022.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.