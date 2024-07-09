Melissa Etheridge connects with incarcerated women in new docuseries ‘I’m Not Broken’

NEW YORK (AP) — Melissa Etheridge realized two career dreams with her new docuseries “Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken”: performing for imprisoned women and recording the concert for a live album. The singer-songwriter had a film crew document her 2023 live show at the Topeka Correctional Facility for Women. Etheridge meets and corresponds with several inmates, learning their stories. Etheridge spoke to The Associated Press recently about her emotional live performance, the new album, and connecting with the incarcerated women after losing her son to opioid addiction at 21. The series starts streaming on Paramount+ this week.

