New Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget. But Pentagon says it must go forward

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Sentinel nuclear warhead program is 81% over budget and is now estimated to cost nearly $141 billion.

But Pentagon officials are moving forward with the program, saying that given the threats from China and Russia, they do not have a choice.

The Sentinel program is the first major upgrade to the land-based component of the nuclear triad in more than 60 years and replaces the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

The high cost overrun triggered a Pentagon review.

To move forward, the program will scale back on some items, including modernization plans for the launch facilities.