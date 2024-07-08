Israel’s Holocaust memorial launches new conservation facility

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s national Holocaust museum is opening a new conservation facility in Jerusalem that will preserve, restore and store its more than 45,000 artifacts and works of art in a vast new building, including five floors of underground storage. The facility, dedicated on Monday, will also provide organization and storage for the museum’s 225 million pages of documents and half a million photographs. It has advanced, hi-tech labs that have enabled experts to revisit some of the museum’s trickier items, such as a film canister from a family that fled Austria in 1939 and that arrived at the museum in an advanced state of decay.

