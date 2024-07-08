Hurricane Beryl destroys crops in Jamaica, leaves islanders facing food shortages

Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica faces food shortages after Hurricane Beryl destroyed over $6.4 million in food crops and infrastructure.

On Monday, Floyd Green, Jamaica’s agriculture minister, reported significant damage to vegetables, tubers, and fruits.

He said livestock and fishers were also impacted significantly by the record-breaking storm that unleashed tumultuous winds and rainfall as it traveled westward just off Jamaica’s south coast last week.

“We have seen about 85% of our bananas and our plantain lines go down in Portland and St Mary,” Green said.