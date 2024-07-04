2 dead and 9 injured after truck strikes group celebrating July 4 in Manhattan park

New York City authorities say two people were killed and nine others injured, four critically, after a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July. Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey says the truck came down a street “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday and drove into Corlears Hook Park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Maddrey says two victims were confirmed dead at the scene. Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Meyers says the injured included four people who were in critical condition, three who were seriously injured and two with minor injuries. Mayor Eric Adams says investigators do not believe the crash was an act of terrorism. Authorities are testing the driver for possible alcohol use.

