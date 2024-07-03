US asks Haiti to prioritize electoral council amid gang violence and a humanitarian crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. officials have asked Haiti’s prime minister to prioritize the establishment of an electoral council as the country strives to rebuild its government amid rampant gang violence. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, said Wednesday that U.S. officials asked Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille at a meeting on Tuesday to establish an electoral council. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Conille also discussed the next steps for the international mission aimed at curbing gang violence in Haiti, where a force of Kenyan police officers has been deployed to reinstall stability.

