Federal judge sentences 4 anti-abortion activists for a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four anti-abortion activists who were convicted for their roles in a 2021 Tennessee clinic blockade will serve sentences ranging from six months in prison to three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger sentenced the four Tuesday and Wednesday. All four were convicted of serious felony conspiracy charges. Trauger’s sentences were below what prosecutors requested. She says she took into account the defendants’ good works in their communities. The judge says she recognizes their actions were based on sincerely held religious beliefs but that is not an excuse to break the law. Six codefendants have yet to be sentenced.

