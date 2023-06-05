Skip to Content
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia

By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for Denmark’s role in a Western alliance “standing up” for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia’s 15-month-old invasion. Monday’s visit kicked off the first of a pair of critical meetings Biden is holding with European allies this week that will focus heavily on what lies ahead in the war in Ukraine —including the recently-launched effort to train, and eventually equip, Ukraine with American-made F-16s fighter jets. Biden on Thursday will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Both Britain and Denmark are playing a pivotal role in the nascent joint international plan that Biden recently endorsed after months of resisting calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for U.S. aircraft.

The Associated Press

