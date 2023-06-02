US judge condemns Mississippi city’s ‘crime cancer’ as he removes state justice from lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court chief justice cannot be sued over a state law that requires him to appoint some judges in the capital city of Jackson. That’s according to a ruling Thursday from a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate did not address residents’ constitutional rights in his ruling, saying he will do that later. But, Wingate wrote that “Jackson has a crime cancer.” In removing Chief Justice Mike Randolph as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the NAACP, Wingate said judges can’t be sued for most official acts. The NAACP says appointing judges harms residents in the majority-Black city of Jackson. Most Mississippi judges are elected.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.