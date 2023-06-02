The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here’s what to know.

MIAMI (AP) — It’s time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastline to get plans in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday. Forecasters and experts are predicting a “near-normal” hurricane season. The director at the National Hurricane Center stressed during a Wednesday news conference that there’s really nothing normal when it comes to hurricanes. Forecasters have predicted 12 to 17 named storms will form with five to nine developing into hurricanes. One to four of those could grow into major hurricanes. Forecasters have a new storm surge model this year and will be able to extend tropical weather outlooks to seven days.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.