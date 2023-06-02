Maker of anti-addiction drug Suboxone reaches $102.5 million settlement over antitrust claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The company that makes the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone has reached a $102.5 million settlement of antitrust claims with 41 states and the District of Columbia. Attorneys general sued Indivior and claimed the company schemed to keep generic competitors off the market. The deal was announced Friday. It averts a trial that was scheduled to start later this year. The settlement is distinct from other opioid-related settlements of claims that pharmaceutical companies sparked or deepened a nationwide overdose crisis. The company says settling the lawsuit allows it to focus on its mission.

