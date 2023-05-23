Largest US gay rights group issues Florida travel advisory for what it says are anti-LGBTQ+ laws

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the U.S. has joined other civil rights organizations in issuing a travel advisory for Florida. The Humans Rights Campaign warned on Tuesday that newly passed laws and policies in Florida may pose risks to minorities, immigrants and gay travelers. The LGBTQ+ advocacy group joins the NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and Equality Florida in issuing travel or relocation warnings for the Sunshine State. The Human Rights Campaign says it isn’t calling for a boycott or making a blanket recommendation against visiting Florida. It says it wants to highlight new laws passed by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature.

