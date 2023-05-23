Brazilians protest outside Spanish consulate after Vinicius Júnior’s racism row

SAO PAULO (AP) — About 100 Brazilian protestors have gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo to condemn the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in Spain’s top-flight soccer league. The protesters chanted “La Liga is racist” and “end with racism in Spain and in Brazil” for about an hour. They brought flares, banners and stickers that read “Vini Jr, I am with you.” They projected the words “it is not soccer, it is racism” onto the walls of the consulate.

