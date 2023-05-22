Sheriff: Girl, 16, fights off mom to save a sister from being drowned after 2nd sister killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old mother drowned one of her daughters in their South Carolina home and was trying to kill another child when the oldest daughter was awakened by screams and managed to save her sister. Investigators say Jamie Bradley Brun is charged with murder and attempted murder after the early Friday attack in their home on St. Helena Island. Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner says Brun’s 16-year-old daughter was awaken by her sister’s screams and managed to fight her mother off and save one child. Tanner says a 6-year-old girl had already been drowned. Brun is being held without bond.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.