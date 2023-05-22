Haley vs. Scott: From South Carolina allies to 2024 rivals
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mutual supporters of Sen. Tim Scott and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are in a conundrum now that the two South Carolina natives are both candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The two have a long history: They worked alongside each other in the state House, and then-Gov. Haley appointed Scott to a Senate seat in 2012. For his part, Scott has dismissed any awkwardness, saying they will remain friends. Haley has declined to comment on Scott when asked by The Associated Press.