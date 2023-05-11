Kansas governor thwarts small legal settlement with business over COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor has scuttled a small legal settlement between the state and the owner of a Wichita fitness studio forced to shut down during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic and then operate under restrictions. The settlement rejected Thursday by Gov. Laura Kelly was favored by top Republican officials. It would have cost the state about $4,300 and ended a lawsuit filed in December 2020 by Ryan Floyd and Omega Bootcamps Inc. that has yet to go to trial in Wichita. Kelly met online with eight top lawmakers to review the settlement, and state law required approval from a majority of the legislators, plus the governor. Kelly didn’t say why she opposed the settlement.

