Ex-Kansas legislator convicted of COVID relief fraud sentenced to more than 2 years in US prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas lawmaker who was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief has been sentenced to more than two years and three months in prison. Former Republican state Rep. Michael Capps of Wichita was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. Capps’ attorney argued for probation, citing Capps’ Air Force service in a combat zone. Prosecutors sought four years and three months in prison and argued Capps shows no remorse over stealing nearly $500,000 in funds meant to help businesses remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Capps was ordered to pay more than a half-million dollars in restitution and forfeiture of illegal proceeds.

