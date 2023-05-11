A look at the parties and issues in Thailand’s election on Sunday

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand votes Sunday in an election many see as an opportunity to break free from military-led governments that have been in power for almost a decade. But the opposition party expected to win may find its way thwarted by the conservative establishment. The apparent favorite, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is the daughter of a populist prime minister ousted by the army 17 years ago. Seeking to remain in office is the former general who came to power by another coup nine years ago. One party surging in the polls boldly advocates reform of the military and monarchy, a sensitive and legally perilous subject. The final choice of who leads the next government may rest with unelected senators voting as an establishment bloc.

